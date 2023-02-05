Mount Olive Baptist Church, 306 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Longview, will host the NAACP Installation of Officers, Longview Branch #6197, at 4 p.m. Sunday. Host pastor: the Rev. J.D. Palmer. President-elect: Winsell Coleman. Speaker: the Rev. Rickey Lawson, Galilee Baptist Church, Longview. Information: Brenda Coleman at (903) 746-4965.
Most Popular
Articles
- Eastman Chemical Co. considers $800 million project at Longview plant
- Divorces granted: Jan. 16-20, 2023
- One person shot, injured at Longview apartments
- Former Henderson Football Booster Club president arrested
- Man pleads guilty in drunken-driving wreck near Longview that killed 2 children
- Former Lobo Williams mulling retirement
- UT Tyler University Academy-Longview set to expand campus
- Two men charged with human smuggling after Gregg County traffic stop
- UPDATE: Longview-area school districts, colleges to delay Wednesday classes
- Search continues for missing boater