Mount Olive Baptist Church, 306 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Longview, will host the NAACP Installation of Officers, Longview Branch #6197, at 4 p.m. Sunday. Host pastor: the Rev. J.D. Palmer. President-elect: Winsell Coleman. Speaker: the Rev. Rickey Lawson, Galilee Baptist Church, Longview. Information: Brenda Coleman at (903) 746-4965.

