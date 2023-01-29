East Mount Olive District Association will present the “Renew, ReClaim & ReEstablish” District Mixer from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Galilee Baptist Church, 415 Galilee Road, in Hallsville. Moderator: the Rev. Lamar F. Jones.
Mount Olive Baptist Church, 306 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Longview, will host the NAACP Installation of Officers, Longview Branch #6197, at 4 p.m. Feb. 5. Host pastor: the Rev. J.D. Palmer. President-elect: Winsell Coleman. Speaker: the Rev. Rickey Lawson, Galilee Baptist Church, Longview. Information: Brenda Coleman at (903) 746-4965.