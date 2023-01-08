East Texas Baptist Association and East Mount Olive Baptist Association will host a Joint Mass Lord’s Supper at 4 p.m. Sunday at New Zion Baptist Church, 1105 Foster Drive, Longview. Host pastor, the Rev. Robert Hundly; guest speaker, the Rev. Anthony Atkins; host moderator, the Rev. Lamar F. Jones; ETBA moderator, the Rev. Richard Holloway.
