East Texas Baptist Association and East Mount Olive Baptist Association will host a Joint Mass Lord’s Supper at 4 p.m. Sunday at New Zion Baptist Church, 1105 Foster Drive, Longview. Host pastor, the Rev. Robert Hundly; guest speaker, the Rev. Anthony Atkins; host moderator, the Rev. Lamar F. Jones; ETBA moderator, the Rev. Richard Holloway.

— Deadline for consideration for the Religion calendar is 5 p.m. Monday. Send notices by email to clerks@news-journal.com.