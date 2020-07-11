Here’s a look at online services planned at churches across the Longview area this weekend and in the coming week. Is your church back to in-person worship? Please let us know about it by email at clerks@news-journal.com.
Friendship Baptist Church, Sunday worship will be live online only at 10:35 a.m. at facebook.com/nelson.missionary .
New Beginning Faith Ministry, Sunday worship will be live online only at 11:30 a.m. at facebook.com/lewistg86 ; Wednesday worship will be live online only at 7:20 p.m. at facebook.com/lewistg86 .
Victory Temple Faith to Faith Ministry, Sunday worship will be live online only at 9:30 a.m. at facebook.com/Victory-Temple-Faith-to-Faith-Ministry or via conference call at (605) 475-4700, enter conference code 416141# .
Other events
McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 5758 Old Hwy 135 North in Liberty City, will have modified food pantry delivery at 6 p.m. Tuesdays until further notice. Residents of Sabine ISD can park in the church parking lot and wait for a volunteer to take their names and distribute sacks of food, produce and bread. Clients are asked to remain in their cars. Proof of residency is required. For information, call (903) 984-5622.