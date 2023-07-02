Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 13590 Texas 110 S., Tyler, will host its annual “Celebrate America Fireworks Show” at 6:30 p.m. Monday. The event also will include live music by country band 6 Miles to Mixon. Events in the Venue include a live band and illusionist Joe Schmidt. Free hot dogs, water and watermelon will be provided. Food trucks will be on site. Fireworks show begins at dusk. Attendees are encouraged to bring canned food items for area food banks. Admission: Free. For information, call (903) 561-0445.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 306 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Longview, will have its annual revival at 7 p.m. July 5, 12, 26 and Aug. 2 and 9. The Rev. J.D. Palmer is pastor. Guest pastors include the Rev. Kevin Anthony, Mount Calvary Baptist Church, July 5; the Rev. Darius Valentine, Friendship Baptist Church, July 12; the Rev. Bernard Gray, Fredonia Baptist Church, July 26; the Rev. Jessie Biles Sr., Hughes Springs Community Church, Aug. 2; and the Rev. LaDarian Brown, Parkview Baptist Church, Aug. 9. For information, call (903) 753-1774.
East Mount Olive District Congress of Christian Education will have its 78th annual session from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at New Zion Baptist Church, 1105 Foster Drive in Longview. The Rev. Robert Hundley is host pastor. Arcola Waters is Congress dean and Bettye Thomas is dean emeritus. For information, call the Rev. Harvel Davis, East Mount Olive Congress president, at (903) 720-5858.
New Beginning Faith Ministry, 609 Caddo Drive in Longview, will have pre-registration for its back-to-school parking lot giveaway & health fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 15. The giveaway is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 5. For information, call (903) 236-2902 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.