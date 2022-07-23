Restoration Missionary Baptist Church, 317 W. Methvin St., Longview, will have a building dedication service at 2:30 p.m. July 31 with a ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. The Rev. Harvel Davis is church pastor. The speaker will be the Rev. Ralph Caraway Sr., St. Louis Baptist Church in Tyler. The morning worship service will begin at 9:45 a.m. with guest Pastor R.C. Bell with Forest Lawn Missionary Baptist Church in Houston.
Galilee Baptist Church, 415 Galilee Road, Hallsville, will host a musician appreciation at 10 a.m. July 31 honoring Markeith White for 21 years of dedicated service.