Holy Truth Ministries, 512 W. Luckett St., Longview, will host its Family and Friends Day at 2:30 p.m. July 23. Host pastor is the Rev. Luther Turner. Special guest will be Minister Jell Williams of St. Mark CME Church in Longview.
East Mount Olive District Association will present a Deacon Training course from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 22 and 29 at Galilee Baptist Church, 415 Galilee Road in Hallsville. The Rev. Lamar Jones is the host. The Rev. Ralph Caraway Sr., and Deacon Larry Harris are the instructors. Registration fee: $25. For information, call (903) 445-3729.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 306 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Longview, will continue its annual revival at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Aug. 2 and 9. The Rev. J.D. Palmer is pastor. Guest pastors include the Rev. Bernard Gray, Fredonia Baptist Church, Wednesday; the Rev. Jessie Biles Sr., Hughes Springs Community Church, Aug. 2; and the Rev. LaDarian Brown, Parkview Baptist Church, Aug. 9. For information, call (903) 753-1774.