Galilee Baptist Church, 415 Galilee Road, Hallsville, will host a musician appreciation at 10 a.m. Sunday honoring Markeith White for 21 years of dedicated service.
Restoration Missionary Baptist Church, 317 W. Methvin St., Longview, will have a building dedication service at 2:30 p.m. Sunday with a ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. The Rev. Harvel Davis is church pastor. The speaker will be the Rev. Ralph Caraway Sr., St. Louis Baptist Church in Tyler. The morning worship service will begin at 9:45 a.m. with guest Pastor R.C. Bell with Forest Lawn Missionary Baptist Church in Houston.
Elmira Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 3505 Elmira Drive, Longview, will host the first “Summer 2022” meeting of its grief share group at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the church’s Tomas Hall. The meeting is free and open to anyone interested in attending. A light meal will be served. Featured speaker will be counselor Sally Gossett Barron. For information, call Barbara Modisette, grief share leader, at (903) 738-4377.
New Beginning Faith Ministry, 609 Caddo Drive in Longview, will have a back-to-school giveaway and health fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 13. Parents must bring their children. The event will include free backpacks filled with school supplies, free clothes, shoes, furniture, appliances and free haircuts. Free food and drinks also will be available. Health fair vendors will be on site. Social distancing is encouraged. Masks are required inside the building and temperatures will be checked. For information, call (903) 236-2902 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.