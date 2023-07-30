Galilee Baptist Church, 415 Galilee Road, Hallsville, will present a musician appreciation at 10 a.m. Sunday honoring Markeith White for 22 years of service. Special guest: the Rev. Fred Tennison, Gilgal Baptist Church in Gilmer. For information, call the Rev. Lamar Jones at (903) 445-3729.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 306 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Longview, will continue its annual revival at 7 p.m. Aug. 2 and 9. The Rev. J.D. Palmer is pastor. Guest pastors include the Rev. Jessie Biles Sr., Hughes Springs Community Church, Aug. 2; and the Rev. LaDarian Brown, Parkview Baptist Church, Aug. 9. For information, call (903) 753-1774.
Zion Hill Baptist Church, 14165 Texas 149 N., Tatum, will have revival services at 7 p.m. Aug. 11, 18 and 25. Host pastor is the Rev. JaDarrius Ervin. Guest speakers: the Rev. Tellis Chapman, Galilee Missionary Baptist Church in Detroit, Michigan, Aug. 11; the Rev Rodney McFarland, Jr., First Baptist Church Bracktown in Lexington, Kentucky, Aug. 18; the Rev. Johnteris Tate, Mount Mariah Baptist Church, Los Angeles, California, Aug. 25; homecoming celebration at 3 p.m. Aug. 27 with special guest, Pastor Damien Reese Sr., Saint Paul Baptist Church, Longview. For information, call (903) 424-4929.