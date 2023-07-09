Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 306 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Longview, will continue its annual revival at 7 p.m. July 12, 26 and Aug. 2 and 9. The Rev. J.D. Palmer is pastor. Guest pastors include the Rev. Darius Valentine, Friendship Baptist Church, July 12; the Rev. Bernard Gray, Fredonia Baptist Church, July 26; the Rev. Jessie Biles Sr., Hughes Springs Community Church, Aug. 2; and the Rev. LaDarian Brown, Parkview Baptist Church, Aug. 9. For information, call (903) 753-1774.
New Beginning Faith Ministry, 609 Caddo Drive in Longview, will have pre-registration for its back-to-school parking lot giveaway & health fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 15. The giveaway is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 5. For information, call (903) 236-2902 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
East Mount Olive District Association will present a Deacon Training course from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 22 and 29 at Galilee Baptist Church, 415 Galilee Road in Hallsville. The Rev. Lamar Jones is the host. The Rev. Ralph Caraway Sr., and Deacon Larry Harris are the instructors. Registration fee: $25. For information, call (903) 445-3729.
