Galilee Baptist Church, 415 Galilee Road, Hallsville, will hold a service in recognition of the church’s graduates and young adults at 10 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Lamar F. Jones is pastor. For information, call (903) 445-3729.
Valley View Baptist Church, 1602 Alpine Road, Longview, will host a “Praise Night of Worship to ABBA Father” at 6 p.m. June 18. Featuring gospel recording artist LaVenta Davis, Vickie Lewis, Rolando Reyes & Family, Brad Smallwood, Jenita Williams and the Power of Praise Sisters. Door open at 5:30 p.m. Free admission. For information, call (903) 758-5133 or visit facebook.com/valleyviewbc/ .