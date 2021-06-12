Parkview Baptist Church, 2014 S. Green St., Longview, will present a Health Fair from 8:30 a.m. to noon today. Registration is 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Speakers include Joyce Brown, Tonya Fagan, Dorothy Patton and Helen Stephens. The event will include topics such as diabetes, dialysis and cardiac health and also will include a special session on self-esteem for young women ages 13-19. Breakfast will be served. For information, call Linda Thomas at (903) 371-7198.
New Beginning Faith Ministry, 609 Caddo Drive, Longview, is hosting a benefit program for Dainaka Leach at 3 p.m. Sunday. Bishop Luther Turner of Holy Truth Ministries in Longview is the special guest. For information, call (903) 236-2902 or go online to newbeginningfaithministrytx.org .
Elmira Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 3505 Elmira Drive, Longview, will host grief share sessions beginning at 4 p.m. Monday for anyone experiencing recent or previous losses or those wanting to offer support to others during the grieving process. The sessions, led by church member Dr. Barbara Modisette, are free and open to anyone interested in attending. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call the church at (903) 759-2069, Modisette at (903) 738-4377 or Paula Hayes at (903) 235-4537.