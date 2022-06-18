Valley View Baptist Church, 1602 Alpine Road, Longview, will host a “Praise Night of Worship to ABBA Father” at 6 p.m. today. Featuring gospel recording artist LaVenta Davis, Vickie Lewis, Rolando Reyes & Family, Brad Smallwood, Jenita Williams and the Power of Praise Sisters. Door open at 5:30 p.m. Free admission. For information, call (903) 758-5133 or visit facebook.com/valleyviewbc/ .
Mount Olive Baptist Church, 306 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Longview, will host “It’s A Giveaway” from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. today. The event will include clothes and shoes for women, men and children and home décor. All items are free. For information, call Susan Moon at (903) 746-4078.
South Spring Baptist Church, 17002 U.S. 69, Tyler, will host its 12th annual Family Fireworks Celebration. Gates open at 6 p.m. June 24. The free event will include family-friendly activities, inflatables, crafts, playgrounds, food trucks and prize giveaways. Fireworks show begins at 9 p.m. Cost: free. Information: facebook.com/southspringbaptist/ .
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 13590 Texas 110 S., Tyler, will host its annual “Celebrate America Independence Day Fireworks Show” at 6:30 p.m. July 3. Music by 6 Miles to Mixon. Free hot dogs and watermelon. Fireworks show begins at dusk. Food truck party for children in first through sixth grade in the Venue from 7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Admission: free. For information, call (903) 561-0445.