South Spring Baptist Church, 17002 U.S. 69, Tyler, will host its 13th annual Family Fireworks Celebration on June 30. Guests can enter the through the FM 2813 entrance beginning at 6 p.m. The free event will include family-friendly activities, inflatables, crafts, playgrounds, food trucks and prize giveaways. Fireworks show begins at 9 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. Cost: free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/southspringbaptist/ .
East Mount Olive District Congress of Christian Education will have its 78th annual session from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 6-7 at New Zion Baptist Church, 1105 Foster Drive in Longview. The Rev. Robert Hundley is host pastor. Arcola Waters is Congress dean and Bettye Thomas is dean emeritus. For information, call the Rev. Harvel Davis, East Mount Olive Congress president, at (903) 720-5858.