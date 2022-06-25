Willow Springs Baptist Church, 3708 W. Loop 281, Longview, will host its Annual Usher Day at 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Tony Clark, Williams Chapel Baptist Church in Marshall.
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 13590 Texas 110 S., Tyler, will host its annual “Celebrate America Independence Day Fireworks Show” at 6:30 p.m. July 3. Music by 6 Miles to Mixon. Free hot dogs and watermelon. Fireworks show begins at dusk. Food truck party for children in first through sixth grade in the Venue from 7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Admission: free. For information, call (903) 561-0445.