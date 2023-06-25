South Spring Baptist Church, 17002 U.S. 69, Tyler, will host its 13th annual Family Fireworks Celebration on June 30. Guests can enter the through the FM 2813 entrance beginning at 6 p.m. The free event will include family-friendly activities, inflatables, crafts, playgrounds, food trucks and prize giveaways. Fireworks show begins at 9 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. Cost: free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/southspringbaptist/ .
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 13590 Texas 110 S., Tyler, will host its annual “Celebrate America Fireworks Show” at 6:30 p.m. July 3. The event also will include live music by country band 6 Miles to Mixon. Events in the Venue include a live band and illusionist Joe Schmidt. Free hot dogs, water and watermelon will be provided. Food trucks will be on site. Fireworks show begins at dusk. Attendees are encouraged to bring canned food items for area food banks. Admission: Free. For information, call (903) 561-0445.
East Mount Olive District Congress of Christian Education will have its 78th annual session from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 6-7 at New Zion Baptist Church, 1105 Foster Drive in Longview. The Rev. Robert Hundley is host pastor. Arcola Waters is Congress dean and Bettye Thomas is dean emeritus. For information, call the Rev. Harvel Davis, East Mount Olive Congress president, at (903) 720-5858.
New Beginning Faith Ministry, 609 Caddo Drive in Longview, will have pre-registration for its back-to-school parking lot giveaway & health fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 15. The giveaway is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 5. For information, call (903) 236-2902 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.