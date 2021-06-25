New Beginning Faith Ministry, 609 Caddo Drive in Longview, will have pre-registration for its back-to-school giveaway/health fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today and July 10. Must pre-register to receive uniform. Bring child/children and proof of school enrollment. For information, call (903) 236-2902 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Elmira Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 3505 Elmira Drive, Longview, will host a grief share session at 4 p.m. Monday for anyone experiencing recent or previous losses or those wanting to offer support to others during the grieving process. The sessions, led by church member Dr. Barbara Modisette, are free and open to anyone interested in attending. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call the church at (903) 759-2069, Modisette at (903) 738-4377 or Paula Hayes at (903) 235-4537.