Elmira Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 3505 Elmira Drive, Longview, will host grief share sessions beginning at 4 p.m. Monday for anyone experiencing recent or previous losses or those wanting to offer support to others during the grieving process. The sessions, led by church member Dr. Barbara Modisette, are free and open to anyone interested in attending. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call the church at (903) 759-2069, Modisette at (903) 738-4377 or Paula Hayes at (903) 235-4537.
Parkview Baptist Church, 2014 S. Green St., Longview, will present a Health Fair from 8:30 a.m. to noon June 12. Registration is 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Speakers include Joyce Brown, Tonya Fagan, Dorothy Patton and Helen Stephens. The event will include topics such as diabetes, dialysis and cardiac health and also will include a special session on self-esteem for young women ages 13-19. Breakfast will be served. For information, call Linda Thomas at (903) 371-7198.