New Beginning Faith Ministry, 609 Caddo Drive in Longview, will celebrate its 20th pastoral anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Guest: Bishop Stanley Lawson, Unity Tabernacle House of Faith in Kilgore. For information, call (903) 236-2902.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Full circle: Cace family plans to move business back to original downtown Longview restaurant location
- Matthew McConaughey tells the Longview News-Journal where he stands on political office
- Documents: Man impersonated CIA agent, took cellphones from Longview WOW staff
- Police: Kilgore woman stole clothing, money from Longview nonprofit
- Longview man gets 25 years in prison for continuous sex abuse of child
- East Texas Advanced Academies names pastor-police officer to board
- Longview law firm involved in $63M patent trial verdict
- Liquid meth disguised as horse meds headed from Mexico to Longview seized
- Black History Month: Students say education on race issues key
- Police Beat: Saturday, March 6, 2021
Images
Videos
Online Poll
Which concept should the city use for an entryway monument in South Longview?
Which concept should the city use for an entryway monument in South Longview?
You voted: