Mount Olive Baptist Church, 306 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., in Longview, will celebrate the 33rd pastoral anniversary of the Rev. J.D. Palmer at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Kenneth L. Palmer. Master of ceremony will be the Rev. Frederick Rusk.
Jarvis Christian College, Highway 80 in Hawkins, will feature the Rev. Ronald Ixaac Hubbard at 11 a.m. Sunday during its Founders/Homecoming morning worship service in the Smith-Howard Chapel on campus. Hubbard, founder of the 4 Real Church in Cleveland, Ohio, is senior pastor of Faith Community Worship Center in Euclid, Ohio.
Hebron Missionary Baptist Church, 19222 Highway 449 and Dee Scott Road, Longview, will have a Spring Revival at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Guest evangelist: the Rev. Tellis Chapman, Galilee Baptist Church in Detroit, Michigan.