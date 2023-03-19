Mount Olive Baptist Church, 306 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., in Longview, will celebrate the 34th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. J.D. Palmer and wife at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Kenneth L. Palmer Sr., St. Paul Baptist Church in Dekalb.
Jarvis Christian College, Highway 80 in Hawkins, will feature the Rev. Kenneth Reece at 11 a.m. March 26 during its Founders/Homecoming morning worship service in the Smith-Howard Chapel on campus. Reece is senior pastor of St. Paul Baptist Church in Sacramento, California.