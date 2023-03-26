Jarvis Christian College, Highway 80 in Hawkins, will feature the Rev. Kenneth Reece at 11 a.m. Sunday during its Founders/Homecoming morning worship service in the Smith-Howard Chapel on campus. Reece is senior pastor of St. Paul Baptist Church in Sacramento, California.
