Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 1919 Hut Horton Road, Hallsville, will present its 152nd church anniversary, “Celebrating Our History,” at 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Lamar Jones, Galilee Baptist Church, Hallsville. The East Mount Olive District Association will serve as moderator. For information, call Deacon Jobbie King at (903) 930-9484 or Deacon Larry Turner at (903) 452-3617.
