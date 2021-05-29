Elmira Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 3505 Elmira Drive, Longview, will host grief share sessions beginning at 4 p.m. June 7 for anyone experiencing recent or previous losses or those wanting to offer support to others during the grieving process. The sessions, led by church member Dr. Barbara Modisette, are free and open to anyone interested in attending. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call the church at (903) 759-2069, Modisette at (903) 738-4377 or Paula Hayes at (903) 235-4537.
