Open Range Cowboy Church, 10536 FM 1650, Gilmer, will have its annual Fish Fry Fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. Includes raffle, testimonies, silent auction, plant sale. Cost: $12 adults, $8 ages 4 to 10, free for children under 4. To-go boxes available. Plant sale starts at 10 a.m. For information, call Pastor Marion Coon at (903) 975-4912.
Praise in the Park, 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. May 15, Teague Park Pavilion #2, 411 American Legion Blvd., Longview. Hosted by Holy Truth Ministries. Includes food, games and prizes. For information, call Pastor Luther Turner at (903) 240-2305 or Evangelist Joyce Sanders at (903) 240-4524.