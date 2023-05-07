Galilee Baptist Church, 415 Galilee Road, Hallsville, will host its 2023 Hat Parade & Empowerment Tea from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. Lamar Jones is pastor. Donation: $10. For information, call (903) 445-3729.
