New Beginning Faith Ministry, 609 Caddo Drive, Longview, will hold pre-registration for “Feast in the Wilderness” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. Must pre-register and children must accompany adult for registration and for giveaway. The giveaway will be 10 a.m. Dec. 25. For information, call (903) 236-2902 between 2-5 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit http://newbeginningfaithministrytx.org/ .
Thanksgiving Service, sponsored by Longview Area Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, 6 p.m. Sunday at Parkview Baptist Church, 2014 S. Green St., in Longview. Speaker will be LaDarian Brown, senior pastor at Parkview Baptist Church.
First Baptist Church, 209 E. South St., Longview, will have its 78th annual “Carols and Candles” service at 6 p.m. Dec. 5. The event will include Christmas carols featuring the sanctuary choir, children’s choir, Bella Voce women’s chorus, Alleluia Young Women’s Ensemble, handbells and orchestra. For information, call (903) 758-0681 or visit www.FBCL.org .
Green Acres Baptist Church, 1607 Troup Highway, Tyler, will have a “Christmas Tree Lighting” ceremony from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 5 in the church parking lot. The event will include food trucks, free rides and games, train rides, hot chocolate and a live Nativity. Free admission. For information, go online to http://gabc.org/Christmas .