Pathway Church, 913 W. Loop 281, Suite 101, in Longview, will hold “Gifting Christmas” all day Nov. 29 at the church. The event provides Christmas gifts for Pathway kids and teenagers, as well as other families in the area. All gifts must be new and unwrapped and can be dropped off at the church on or before Nov. 29.
Senior Adult Christmas with Tammy Whitehurst, 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1, Mobberly Baptist Church, 625 E. Loop 281, Longview. The event is free but seating is limited. Registration is required. Registration is from 3 to 6:30 p.m. through Dec. 1. For more information email mollyn@mobberly.org .