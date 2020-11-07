New Beginning Faith Ministry, 609 Caddo Drive in Longview, will have its “Feast in the Wilderness Christmas for Kids” preregistration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Children must accompany parents for registration and to receive on Christmas Day, no exceptions. Social distancing is being practiced and all attendees must wear masks. For information, call (903) 236-2902 between 2-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, email nbfministry@yahoo.com or visit newbeginningfaithministrytx.org .

— Deadline for consideration for the Saturday Religion section is 5 p.m. Wednesday. Send notices by email to clerks@news-journal.com .

