New Beginning Faith Ministry, 609 Caddo Drive in Longview, will have its “Feast in the Wilderness Christmas for Kids” preregistration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Children must accompany parents for registration and to receive on Christmas Day, no exceptions. Social distancing is being practiced and all attendees must wear masks. For information, call (903) 236-2902 between 2-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, email nbfministry@yahoo.com or visit newbeginningfaithministrytx.org .
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- SWEPCO to retire Pirkey Power Plant in Hallsville in 2023
- Santa Land creator injured in accident, to miss opening night
- How Gregg County voted
- Longview grad McConaughey gets birthday serenade, reveals words his kids 'can't' say
- Longview arts groups seek relief, but mayor not easing restrictions on gatherings
- Man killed in Longview fire identified
- New Kilgore museum display a 'piece of rock 'n' roll history'
- Click above for updated national and local election stories
- Supporters urge Carthage ISD to reinstate teacher on leave
- New signs welcome drivers to Longview
Images
Videos
Online Poll
Which concept should the city use for an entryway monument in South Longview?
Which concept should the city use for an entryway monument in South Longview?
You voted: