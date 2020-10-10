Remnant Church, 4344 U.S. Highway 259 in Longview, will gather for “Sugar Rush in Nu Fire” at 9:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 25. The event is open to infants and children through grade 6. There will be breakfast, games, pumpkin decorating, candy and fellowship. For information, call (903) 234-0262.
First United Methodist Church, 400 N. Fredonia St. in Longview, will have a “Candy Caravan” 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 28, in the north parking lot at Green Street. This is a drive-through Trunk or Treat event. For information, call (903) 753-4463.
New Beginning Faith Ministry, 609 Caddo Drive in Longview, will have its “Feast in the Wilderness Christmas for Kids” preregistration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 31 and Nov. 12. Children must accompany parents for registration and to receive on Christmas Day, no exceptions. Social distancing is being practiced, all attendees must wear masks. For information, call between 2-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, at (903) 236-2902, email nbfministry@yahoo.com, or visit newbeginningfaithministrytx.org .