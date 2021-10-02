St. Theresa Catholic Church, 10138 Union Grove Road, Gladewater, is having a centennial celebration Sunday, beginning with a Mass at 8:30 a.m. by Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler. The celebration also will include barbecue, games, fellowship and a tree planting. Some of the women of the church plan to wear 1920s attire to add to the historic element of the occasion. All are invited to the celebration, according to Pastor Francis O’Dowd.
Theology on Tap, Oil Horse Brewing Co., a microbrewery at 101 W. Tyler St. in downtown Longview. A group of mostly 30-something ministers taps into a way to talk about religion away from the confined settings of a church. The group meets at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month. The next meeting is Oct. 5. The discussion will be on “Sanctity of Life.”
Hebron Missionary Baptist Church, 19222 Highway 449 and Dee Scott Road, Longview, will have a “Restoration” revival at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Guest evangelist will be Pastor Rodney McFarland Jr. of First Baptist Church Bracktown in Lexington, Kentucky.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1700 Blueridge Parkway, Longview. American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 9 in the church gym. To make an appointment, call (800) 733- 2767 or go online to RedCrossBlood.org .