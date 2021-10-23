First United Methodist Church, 400 N. Fredonia St., Longview, will have a “Fall Festival” from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday on the north lawn. Activities include face painting, games, food. For information, call (903) 753-4463.
Mobberly Baptist Church, 625 E. Loop 281, Longview, will have a “Candy Parade” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Wear your costumes and march through the parade to get candy. For information, visit mobberly.org .
Valley View Baptist Church, 1602 Alpine Road, Longview, will have “Fall Fest” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 30. Guests can come dressed in their favorite family-friendly costumes and enjoy magic performances, balloon animals, free food and drinks, live music. Attractions include a toddler hayride, dunk booth, sand volleyball, basketball, putt putt, lego table, Frisbee toss, corn hole, tetherball, ladder ball, lawn darts, bean bag toss, face painting, photos, games, prizes and candy. For information, call (903) 758-5133, email valleyviewbc@sbcglobal.net or visit the church Facebook page.
New Beginning Faith Ministry, 609 Caddo Drive, Longview, will have its “Feast in the Wilderness (Christmas for Kids)” preregistration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 30. Children must accompany parents for registration and for giveaway on Christmas Day. The giveaway will be 10 am. Dec. 25. For information, call (903) 236-2902 between 2-5 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit http://newbeginningfaithministrytx.org/ .
First Lutheran Church, 3901 Bill Owens Parkway, Longview, will host “Reformation Sunday” from 6 to 7:70 p.m. Oct. 31. To celebrate the beginning of the Protestant Reformation, the classic film “Martin Luther” will be shown. The event is free and open to the public. Social distancing will be observed. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/firstlutheranlongview/.