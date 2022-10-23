Fall Revival, “Building Back Better Together,” presented by the Longview Area Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, 7 p.m. Oct. 24-26 at New Life Church, 1901 Alpine Road, Longview. Host pastor, the Rev. Terrance Brookins. Speakers: Pastor Larry Washington, Post Oak Baptist Church, Kilgore, Monday; Pastor Jeff Borgwardt, First Lutheran Church, Longview, Tuesday; Pastor Terrance Brookins, New Life Church, Longview, Wednesday. For information, call Ministerial Alliance President LaDarian Brown at (903) 230-2150 or Minister Ray Coates at (903) 235-8004.
Bethany Word of Life Tabernacle, 6808 Paluxy Drive, Tyler, will host a Christian Women’s Council Service at 10 a.m. Oct. 30. Guest speaker will be Madelyn Kennedy. The public is invited to attend. For information, contact Pastor Alan Pollard at (903) 534-0094.