Remnant Church, 4344 U.S. Highway 259 in Longview, will gather for “Sugar Rush in Nu Fire” from 9:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. The event is open to infants and children through grade six. There will be breakfast, games, pumpkin decorating, candy and fellowship. For information, call (903) 234-0262.
Macedonia Baptist Church, 4656 Page Road in Longview, will have its “Family Fall Fest” 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday. There will be games, hayrides, photo opportunities, free food, drinks and candy. All ages welcome. Visit facebook.com/themaclv for information.
First United Methodist Church, 400 N. Fredonia St. in Longview, will have a “Candy Caravan” 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, in the north parking lot at Green St. This is a drive-through Trunk or Treat event. For information, call (903) 753-4463.
Mobberly Baptist Church, 625 E. Loop 281 in Longview, will have its “Family Fall Fest” 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. FamBlitz Live will perform in the Longview Worship Center. There will be candy and a costume parade. Visit mobberly.org/events/family-fall-fest/ for information.
New Beginning Faith Ministry, 609 Caddo Drive in Longview, will have its “Feast in the Wilderness Christmas for Kids” preregistration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 31 and Nov. 12. Children must accompany parents for registration and to receive on Christmas Day, no exceptions. Social distancing is being practiced and all attendees must wear masks. For information, call (903) 236-2902 between 2-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, email nbfministry@yahoo.com or visit newbeginningfaithministrytx.org .
First Baptist Church, 209 E. South St. in Longview, will have an outdoor concert from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the ROC parking lot. Featured artist Caroline Cobb. Admission is free and there will be free food trucks at the event. Visit instagram.com/fbcl_dreamteam for information.