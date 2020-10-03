St. Michael and All Angels’ Episcopal Church, 909 Reel Road in Longview, will conduct “Blessing of the Animals” at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Bring your pets for a blessing in honor of St. Francis. There will also be a collection for pet supplies to donate to the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center. For information, call (903) 759-2051.
Woodland Christian Church, 2472 FM 1844 in Longview, will have a “Tailgate Service — Blessing of the Animals” at 6 p.m. Sunday. Bring your pet or a photo of your pet for the blessing. For information, visit facebook.com/wcclongview .
First Baptist Church, 209 E. South St. in Longview, will have a local artist expo from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the ROC parking lot. Featured artists are Maryah McHam and Martyn Popey — Jazz Duo, The Purple Hulls and Covie. Admission is free and there will be free food trucks at the event. For information, visit facebook.com/events/3459299774116402/ .