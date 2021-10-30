Valley View Baptist Church, 1602 Alpine Road, Longview, will have “Fall Fest” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. Guests can come dressed in their favorite family-friendly costumes and enjoy magic performances, balloon animals, free food and drinks, live music. Attractions include a toddler hayride, dunk booth, sand volleyball, basketball, putt putt, Lego table, Frisbee toss, corn hole, tetherball, ladder ball, lawn darts, bean bag toss, face painting, photos, games, prizes and candy. For information, call 903-758-5133, email valleyviewbc@sbcglobal.net or visit the church Facebook page.
New Beginning Faith Ministry, 609 Caddo Drive, Longview, will have its “Feast in the Wilderness (Christmas for Kids)” preregistration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. Children must accompany parents for registration and for giveaway on Christmas Day. The giveaway will be 10 am. Dec. 25. For information, call 903-236-2902 between 2-5 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit http://newbeginningfaithministrytx.org/ .
Mason Springs Baptist Church, 141 Mason Springs Church Road, Longview, will host the East Mount Olive Baptist District Association’s District Training Institute on Sunday. The Congress meeting begins at 4 p.m. and the general meeting is at 5 p.m. Church registration is $50. For information, call the Rev. Lamar F. Jones, moderator, at 903-445-3729.
First Lutheran Church, 3901 Bill Owens Parkway, Longview, will host “Reformation Sunday” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday. To celebrate the beginning of the Protestant Reformation, the classic film “Martin Luther” will be shown. The event is free and open to the public. Social distancing will be observed. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/firstlutheranlongview/.
New Beginning Faith Ministry, 609 Caddo Drive, Longview, will have its 21st church anniversary celebration at 3 p.m. Nov. 7. Special guest will be Bishop Stanley Lawson of Unity Tabernacle House of Faith in Kilgore.