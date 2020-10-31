New Beginning Faith Ministry, 609 Caddo Drive in Longview, will have its “Feast in the Wilderness Christmas for Kids” preregistration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today and Nov. 12. Children must accompany parents for registration and to receive on Christmas Day, no exceptions. Social distancing is being practiced and all attendees must wear masks. For information, call (903) 236-2902 between 2-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, email nbfministry@yahoo.com or visit newbeginningfaithministrytx.org .
New Beginning Faith Ministry, 609 Caddo Drive in Longview, will celebrate its 20th church anniversary at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker: The Rev. Stanley Lawson of Unity Tabernacle House of Faith in Kilgore. For information, visit facebook.com/events/4496578170415861/ .
First Baptist Church, 209 E. South St., in Longview, will have an outdoor concert from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at the ROC parking lot. Featured artist Caroline Cobb. Admission is free and there will be free food trucks at the event. Visit instagram.com/fbcl_dreamteam for information.