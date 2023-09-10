Willow Springs Baptist Church, 3708 W. Loop 281, Longview, will hold its Annual Youth Day Sunday at 11 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker: the Rev. Kevin Jackson, Road to Faith Ministries, Longview.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 5057 FM 3001, Jefferson, will have its annual revival service at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and its annual homecoming service at 2 p.m. Sept. 17. Revival speaker: the Rev. W. McKinley Jackson, Samaria Baptist Church, Fort Worth; homecoming speaker: Bishop Rufus Watters Jr., New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Jefferson.
Bethany Word of Life Tabernacle, 6808 Paluxy Drive, Tyler, will host the first year Pastoral Anniversary for its pastor, the Rev. Alan Pollard, at 2 p.m. Sept. 16. The master of ceremony will be Pastor Mark Thompson. Speaker: Suffragan Bishop David Sanders Sr. Free and open to the public. Information: (903) 649-0234.
Pine Grove Baptist Church, 724 FM 555, Gilmer, will have a retirement celebration at 3 p.m. Sept. 17 honoring the Rev. David Venters for 30 years of service. Guest speaker: the Rev. Lamar Jones, pastor of Galilee Baptist Church in Hallsville and East Mount Olive District Association moderator.
Greenhill Baptist Church No. 2, 208 Scottsville Road, Marshall, will host its “Big Day” and Revival services Sept. 17-20. The Rev. Darrin Rudolph is pastor. The Rev. D.J. Nelson, Friendship Baptist Church, Longview, will be guest evangelist for the “Big Day” service at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 17. The Rev. A.L. Bell, First Missionary Baptist Church, Texas City, will be guest evangelist for revival services at 7 p.m. Sept. 18-20.
The Church of Garden Valley – Lindale Campus, 307 Eagle Spirit Drive, Lindale, will host a Glow Party Anniversary Celebration at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 17. Cake and refreshments will be served. Those attending will receive a commemorative T-shirt. Information: https://www.facebook.com/Lindale.TCOGV/ .