St. Matthew Catholic Church, 2800 Pine Tree Road, Longview, has scheduled a Blue Mass honoring first responders at noon Wednesday in the St. John Paul Center at the church, 2904 Arrow Lane. The Rev. Xavier Pappu, St. Matthew pastor, has planned a short prayer service and luncheon. For information, call (903) 295-3890.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1700 Blueridge Parkway, Longview. American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 9 in the church gym. To make an appointment, call (800) 733- 2767 or go online to RedCrossBlood.org .