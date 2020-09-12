Unite 2020 Leadership Conference, 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., in Longview. Unite 2020 is a world-class training event for business, church and community leaders. Attendees have an opportunity to network and connect with other influential leaders in various industries and fields. Speakers: Craig Groeschel, New York Times bestselling author, leadership expert and senior pastor of Life Church, located in 11 states with 34 campuses; Robert Madu, serves on the teaching team at Trinity Church in Cedar Hill; and Jeremy Foster, senior pastor of Hope City Church in Houston. Tickets are $31, $40 and $50. Visit uniteandlead.com for ticket purchase/information.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Court documents: Raid of gang members linked to Kilgore homicide
- Despite ACLU letter, Longview-area districts say no immediate changes to dress code
- East Texas paramedic with COVID-19 hospitalized for weeks, on ventilator
- Keeping face masks in car? Don’t hang them on rearview mirror, agency warns
- Longview man arrested in shooting death of 10-year-old child
- 'It's a technology war': East Texas law enforcement combats gas pump skimmers
- Officers arrest two in Marshall, seize more than 30 grams of meth
- Police Beat: Monday, Sept. 7, 2020
- School districts now required to report COVID-19 cases to state for public database
- 8 graduates commissioned from first Longview Police Academy class
Images
Videos
Online Poll
Which concept should the city use for an entryway monument in South Longview?
Which concept should the city use for an entryway monument in South Longview?
You voted: