Willow Springs Baptist Church, 3708 W. Loop 281, Longview, will hold its Annual Youth Day Sunday at 11 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker: the Rev. Kevin Jackson, Road to Faith Ministries, Longview.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 5057 FM 3001, Jefferson, will have its annual homecoming service at 2 p.m. Sunday. Speaker: Bishop Rufus Watters Jr., New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Jefferson.
Pine Grove Baptist Church, 724 FM 555, Gilmer, will have a retirement celebration at 3 p.m. Sunday honoring the Rev. David Venters for 30 years of service. Guest speaker: the Rev. Lamar Jones, pastor of Galilee Baptist Church in Hallsville and East Mount Olive District Association moderator.
Greenhill Baptist Church No. 2, 208 Scottsville Road, Marshall, will host its “Big Day” and Revival services Sunday through Wednesday. The Rev. Darrin Rudolph is pastor. The Rev. D.J. Nelson, Friendship Baptist Church, Longview, will be guest evangelist for the “Big Day” service at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. A.L. Bell, First Missionary Baptist Church, Texas City, will be guest evangelist for revival services at 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
The Church of Garden Valley – Lindale Campus, 307 Eagle Spirit Drive, Lindale, will host a Glow Party Anniversary Celebration at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Cake and refreshments will be served. Those attending will receive a commemorative T-shirt. Information: https://www.facebook.com/Lindale.TCOGV/ .
Summerfield Methodist Church, 7078 Tryon Road, Longview, will have a rummage/bake sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 29 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 30 in the church fellowship hall.
North Star Baptist Church, 1518 Englewood Ave., Tyler, will have a Worship Celebration Service and Reception for the Rev. and Mrs. S.L. Curry Jr. at 5 p.m. Oct. 7 for dedicated service to the Texas Education Baptist State Convention. Host pastor is the Rev. Jerard Mosley Sr. Guest speaker: the Rev. Ralph Caraway, St. Louis Baptist Church, Tyler.
Longview Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance will have a prayer breakfast in celebration of Pastors Appreciation Month at 9 a.m. Oct. 14 at Bethel Baptist Church, 323 S. Court St., in Longview. The Rev. Brandon Owens is host pastor. Guest speaker: the Rev. Dexter Upshaw. The Rev. LaDarian Brown is ministerial alliance president. Tickets: $10.