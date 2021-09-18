New Beginnings Baptist Church, 2137 E. George Richey Road in Longview and 1977 Highway 155 N., in Gilmer, has scheduled a “For the City Serve Day” rally beginning at 8 a.m. today, with both campuses serving through projects in Gregg, Upshur and Harrison counties. Areas of community service include home construction, city beautification, gardening and community outreach. For information, call (903) 759-5552 or send email to gwillis@nbbctx.org .
East Mount Olive District Association has set its 81st annual session from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 26 at Hebron Missionary Baptist Church on Dee Scott Road in Longview. The Rev. Anthony Atkins is host pastor. The Rev. Lamar F. Jones is moderator. For information, call (903) 445-3729.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1700 Blueridge Parkway, Longview. American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 9 in the church gym. To make an appointment, call (800) 733- 2767 or go online to RedCrossBlood.org .