Growing Valley Baptist Church, 209 Harlem St., Longview, will honor the Rev. Kelvin Lynch and wife, Donna Lynch, during its 10th Pastoral Appreciation Service at 10 a.m. Sunday. East Mount Olive Baptist District Association will have its 81st annual session from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Hebron Missionary Baptist Church on Dee Scott Road in Longview. The Rev. Anthony Atkins is host pastor. The theme for the program is “Survival of God’s People and His Church From a Christian Perspective. The Rev. Lamar F. Jones is moderator. For information, call (903) 445-3729.
Theology on Tap, Oil Horse Brewing Co., a microbrewery at 101 W. Tyler St. in downtown Longview. A group of mostly 30-something ministers taps into a way to talk about religion away from the confined settings of a church. This group meets at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month. The next meeting is Oct. 5. The discussion will be on “Sanctity of Life.”
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1700 Blueridge Parkway, Longview. American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 9 in the church gym. To make an appointment, call (800) 733- 2767 or go online to RedCrossBlood.org .