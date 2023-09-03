Willow Springs Baptist Church, 3708 W. Loop 281, Longview, will hold its Annual Homecoming Day at 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest speaker: the Rev. Carlton R. Wall, New Jerusalem Baptist Church, Longview.
East Mount Olive District Association will present its Pastor’s Alternative Certification Training (PACT) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 9 at Restoration Baptist Church, 317 W. Methvin St., in Longview. The Rev. Harvel Davis is host pastor and Congress president. Instructor, the Rev. Rory Thompson; EMO Congress dean, Dr. Arcolia Jenkins-Watters; moderator: the Rev. Lamar Jones. Class fee: $125. For information, call Jones at (903) 445-3729 or Davis at (903) 720-5858.
Bethany Word of Life Tabernacle, 6808 Paluxy Drive, Tyler, will host the first year Pastoral Anniversary for its pastor, the Rev. Alan Pollard, at 2 p.m. Sept. 16. The master of ceremony will be Pastor Mark Thompson. Speaker: Suffragan Bishop David Sanders Sr. Free and open to the public. Information: (903) 649-0234.
Greenhill Baptist Church No. 2, 208 Scottsville Road, Marshall, will host its “Big Day” and Revival services Sept. 17-20. The Rev. Darrin Rudolph is pastor. The Rev. D.J. Nelson, Friendship Baptist Church, Longview, will be guest evangelist for the “Big Day” service at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 17. The Rev. A.L. Bell, First Missionary Baptist Church, Texas City, will be guest evangelist for revival services at 7 p.m. Sept. 18-20.
The Church of Garden Valley – Lindale Campus, 307 Eagle Spirit Drive, Lindale, will host a Glow Party Anniversary Celebration at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 17. Cake and refreshments will be served. Those attending will receive a commemorative T-shirt. Information: https://www.facebook.com/Lindale.TCOGV/ .