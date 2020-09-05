The Gathering, 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 11, New Covenant Church, 5621 FM 2087 S., in Longview. Hosted by Covenant Women, the event will be a night of extended worship, fellowship and a taco party. Tickets are $15; childcare is available, call Tracie Bishop, at (903) 757-7791. Visit linktr.ee/covwo for registration/information.
Unite 2020 Leadership Conference, 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 17, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., in Longview. Unite 2020 is a world-class training event for business, church and community leaders. Attendees have an opportunity to network and connect with other influential leaders in various industries and fields. Speakers: Craig Groeschel, New York Times bestselling author, leadership expert and senior pastor of Life Church, located in 11 states with 34 campuses; Robert Madu, serves on the teaching team at Trinity Church in Cedar Hill; and Jeremy Foster, senior pastor of Hope City Church in Houston. Tickets are $31, $40 and $50. Visit uniteandlead.com for ticket purchase/information.