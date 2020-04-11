Here’s a look at services planned at churches across the Longview area this weekend and in the coming week. To have your church’s plans added to this list, email clerks@news-journal.com.
Community Drive-In Easter Service, Driller Park, 1800 S. Commerce St. in Kilgore, worship/service will be at 10 a.m. Sunday. Presented by All Tribes Worship Center of Kilgore.
First Christian Church, Easter Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. will be live online only at facebook.com/fcclongview .
First Christian Church Gladewater, All ministries and programs canceled until May 3.
First Lutheran Church, Easter Sunday worship at 10:45 a.m. will be live online only at facebook.com/firstlutheranlongview .
First United Methodist Church, Easter Sunday worship at 10:45 a.m. will be live only only at facebook.com/LongviewFUMC .
Grace Creek Church, Easter worship at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. today; 9:15 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. live online only at facebook.com/gracecreekchurch/ .
Longview First Assembly of God, Easter Sunday worship at 10 a.m. will be live online only at facebook.com/longviewfirstassembly .
Macedonia Baptist Church, 4656 Page Road in Longview, will have drive-in Easter worship services at 8:30 a.m. and 10:15 a.m Sunday. For information, visit facebook.com/macedoniabaptistchurchlongviewtx .
New Beginnings Baptist Church, Easter Sunday worship at 9:30 a.m. will be live online only at nbbctx.org/messages/ .
New Covenant Church, Easter Sunday worship at 9:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. will be live online only at facebook.com/wearencc/ or at live.wearencc.com .
New Hope Baptist Church, 12496 Shamrock Road in Ore City, will have drive-in Easter worship services at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday. For information, visit facebook.com/nhbcorecity or call (903) 968-4114.
New Journey Cumberland Presbyterian Church, All ministries and programs canceled until further notice.
Pathway Church, Easter Sunday worship at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 4 p.m. live online only at facebook.com/mypathwaychurch .
Pine Tree Church of Christ, Easter Sunday worship at 9 a.m. live will be online only on the Pine Tree Church of Christ YouTube channel.
Victory Temple Faith to Faith Ministry, Easter Sunday worship at 9:45 a.m. live online only at facebook.com/Victory-Temple-Faith-to-Faith-Ministry or via conference call at (605) 475-4700, enter conference code 416141# .
Woodland Hills Baptist Church, 2105 E. Loop 281 in Longview, will have drive-in Easter worship at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.; live online services at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at facebook.com/woodlandhillsbaptist Sunday.
Other events
McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 5758 Old Hwy 135 North in Liberty City, will have modified food pantry delivery at 6 p.m. Tuesdays until further notice. Residents of Sabine ISD can park in the church parking lot and wait for a volunteer to take their names and distribute sacks of food, produce and bread. Clients are asked to remain in their cars. Proof of residency is required. For information, call (903) 984-5622.