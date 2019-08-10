Galilee Baptist Church, 415 Galilee Road in Hallsville, will have a prayer breakfast, 8:30 a.m. today, in the J.C. Beckworth Center. Guest: Shelica Washington of Post Oak Baptist Church in Kilgore. Cost: $10 per person. For information, call (214) 335-6755.
East Texas Sacred Harp Convention, Henderson Civic Center, 1500 Lake Forest Parkway in Henderson, will meet for its 164th anniversary from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, with a 6 p.m. social; and from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. This event is free, donations are welcome. For information, call (903) 863-5379.
Marshall Full Gospel Holy Temple, 3949 W. Pinecrest Drive in Marshall, will have a prayer breakfast at 10 a.m. today, in the fellowship hall. Guest: Shirley Owens of Dallas. Cost: $10 per person. For more information, call (903) 263-3705.
Canaan Missionary Baptist, 419 Canaan Church Road in Marshall, will have a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. today, for all members and former members of the Canaan community. Their homecoming/big day service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest: Pastor Edwin Lee of Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
Connors Goodwill United Methodist Church, 5530 FM Road 3001 in Jefferson, will have its annual homecoming service at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Guest: The Rev. Kenneth Jackson of Cypress Chapel Baptist Church of Jefferson.
Macedonia Baptist Church, 223 Macedonia Road in Marshall, will have its annual homecoming service at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Guest: The Rev. Sheldon McGowan of Greater Macedonia Baptist Church.
Vivian Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 1200 Jordan St. in Longview, will have its annual choir day at 3 p.m. Aug. 18. Guest: The Rev. Tony Lewis of New Beginnings Faith Ministries in Longview. Area choirs, groups or soloists are welcome. For information, call (903) 643-3790.
Theology on Tap, Oil Horse Brewing Co., a microbrewery at 101 W. Tyler St. in downtown Longview. This group of mostly 30-something ministers meets at 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month to tap into a way to talk about religion away from the confines of a church.
McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church Food Pantry is open 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the Fellowship Hall, 5758 Old Highway 135 North in Liberty City, for residents of Sabine ISD. Proof of residency is required. For information, call (903) 984-5622.