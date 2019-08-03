Second Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 1107 Carter’s Ferry Road in Marshall, will have a chicken fried steak fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. Cost is $8 a plate. The church also will be sponsoring an outdoor back to school concert, with school supplies being given away from 6 to 8 p.m.
St. Paul Baptist Church, 620 Hendrick Lake Road in Tatum, will have its annual homecoming service at 3 p.m. Sunday. Speaker: The Rev. James Webb of Bethesda Baptist Church in Marshall; annual revival services will be at 7:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Speaker: The Rev. D.J. Nelson of Friendship Baptist Church in Longview. For information, call (903) 736-7863.
Victory Temple Faith to Faith Ministry, will have its family and friends day service at 3 p.m. Sunday, at the Gregg County Extension Office, 405 E. Marshall Ave. in Longview. Speaker: The Rev. Shelia Willis-Timberlake of Bethel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Beckville. For information, call (903) 445-2967.
Willow Springs Baptist Church, 3708 W. Loop 281 in Longview, will have its young matron’s event, “A Gospel Tea,” at 3 p.m. Sunday. For information, call (903) 759-5548.
Clearview Baptist Church, 1000 Denton St. in Marshall, will have its annual Homecoming at 11 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker: The Rev. Randy Babin. A potluck lunch will follow. For information, call (903) 938-1791 or email clearviewbaptistmarshall@gmail.com
St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 1149 Blocker Road in Marshall, will have its Homecoming “Big Day” at noon Sunday. Revival services will begina at 7:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Guest evangelists: Pastor James Webb of Bethesda Baptist Church on Monday; Pastor Marvin Rhodes of New Beginnings Christian Center on Tuesday; Dr. Marcus K. Franklin of Togetherness Worship Center on Wednesday.
Old Border Baptist Church, CR 2713 in Jonesville, will celebrate Homecoming at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Speaker: The Rev. Martin Taylor of New Life Baptist Church in Shreveport.
Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church, 9010 FM 1997 North in Marshall, will have its 115th Homecoming service at 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest speaker: The Rev. J.H. Scott, pastor, Walk to Desert Ministry of Oklahoma City. For more information, call (903) 742-0480.
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 4979 Texas 154 West, will have its Homecoming at 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest speaker: Pastor Wesley Benton of Antioch Baptist Church of Nacogdoches.
A regional ministers meeting with Wiley College religion department chair Dr. Solomon Waigwa will take place at 6 p.m. Sunday in the Wiley College Chapel.
Canaan Missionary Baptist, 419 Canaan Church Road in Marshall, will have its annual revival at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. The Homecoming/Big Day Service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11. Guest speaker: Pastor Edwin Lee of Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church. A reception will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, for all members and former members of the Canaan community.
Theology on Tap, Oil Horse Brewing Co., a microbrewery at 101 W. Tyler St. in downtown Longview, will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss “A Christian Response to Racism.” This group of mostly 30-something ministers meets the first Tuesday of each month to tap into a way to talk about religion away from the confines of a church.
Good Hope Baptist Church, U.S. 59 at Farm-to-Market Road 1793, will have its annual revival at 7:30 p.m. nightly Tuesday through Thursday. Guest speakers: The Rev. Chris Holt, pastor at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Tuesday; the Rev. Charles Jernigan, pastor of True Vine Baptist Church, Wednesday; and the Rev. Jessie Russell, pastor of Union Baptist Church, Thursday.
Connors Goodwill United Methodist Church, 5530 Farm-to-Market Road 3001 in Jefferson, will have its annual revival at 7:30 p.m. nightly Tuesday through Thursday. Guest evangelist: The Rev. Christopher Rowden, pastor of Corinth Baptist Church of Jefferson. The annual Homecoming will take place at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11. Guest evangelist: The Rev. Kenneth Jackson, pastor of Cypress Chapel Baptist Church of Jefferson.
Macedonia Baptist Church, 223 Macedonia Road in Marshall, will have its annual revival at 7 p.m. nightly Wednesday through Friday. Guest evangelist: The Rev. Charles Tutt, pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church.The church’s annual homecoming will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11. Speaker: The Rev. Sheldon McGowan of Greater Macedonia Baptist Church.
Marshall Full Gospel Holy Temple, 3949 Ws Pinecrest Drive in Marshall, will have its annual Love Fellowship Women’s Crusade at 7:30 p.m. nightly Wednesday through Friday. A prayer breakfast will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, in the fellowship hall. Keynote speaker: Evangelist Shirley Owens of Dallas. $10 per person. For more information, call (903) 263-3705.
East Texas Sacred Harp Convention, Henderson Civic Center, 1500 Lake Forest Parkway in Henderson, will meet for its 164th anniversary from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, with a 6 p.m. social; and from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 11. This event is free, donations are welcome. For information, call (903) 863-5379.
McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church Food Pantry is open 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the Fellowship Hall, 5758 Old Highway 135 North in Liberty City, for residents of Sabine ISD. Proof of residency is required. For information, call (903) 984-5622.
