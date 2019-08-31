Mims Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 663 CR 3122 in Marshall, will have its annual homecoming service at 3 p.m. Sunday; annual revival services at 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Guest: The Rev. A. Leon Hicks of Crossroads Baptist Church in DeBerry. For information, call (903) 938-6853.
Willow Springs Baptist Church, 3708 W. Loop 281 in Longview, will have its homecoming service at 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest: The Rev. Richard Tennison of Mount Pleasant Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Kilgore. For information, call (903) 759-5548.
Theology on Tap, Oil Horse Brewing Co., a microbrewery at 101 W. Tyler St. in downtown Longview, will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, to discuss “Mental Illness.” This group of mostly 30-something ministers meets the first Tuesday of each month to tap into a way to talk about religion away from the confines of a church.
Mason Springs Baptist Church, 141 Mason Springs Road in Longview, will have its revival services at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Guest: The Rev. Tony Clark Sr. of Williams Chapel Baptist Church in Marshall. For information, call (903) 452-9491.
St. Paul Baptist Church, 3001 Karnack Highway in Marshall, will present “Love Musical” featuring The Chariots of Fire Singers of Keithville, Louisiana, and guest choirs at 7 p.m. Sep. 7. For information, call (903) 938-3213 or (903) 930-6727.
Red Oak Missionary Baptist Church, 2717 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Longview, will celebrate its 144th church anniversary at 10:30 a.m. Sep. 8. Guest: The Rev. Troy Simmons of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church in Avinger. For information, call (903) 753-7390.
Mason Springs Baptist Church, 141 Mason Springs Road in Longview, will celebrate its 116th church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sep. 8. Guest: The Rev. Timothy Carroll Jr. of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Hallsville. For information, call (903) 452-9491.
Restoration Missionary Baptist Church, 2229 Mobberly Ave. in Longview, will have its choir annual service at 4 p.m. Sep. 8. Area church choirs, praise teams, soloists and other musical groups are encouraged to attend. For information, call (903) 720-5858.
Victory Temple Faith to Faith Ministry, 104C Rothrock Drive in Longview, will have its annual revival services at 3 p.m. Sep. 8 and 7 p.m. Sep. 9-10. Guest: The Rev. LaDarian McGee of Bethel Temple in Longview. For information, call (903) 445-2967.
Piney Woods Baptist Conference, Gilmer Civic Center, 1925 N. Wood St. in Gilmer, will host an area wide revival Sep. 9-13. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; gospel singing from 6 to 7 p.m. For information, call (903) 261-3271.
First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Rusk St. in Tyler, presents the Donald Sinta Quartet at 7 p.m. Sep. 12. The quartet’s unique program, “No Strings Attached” features works originally written for string quartet, now re-imagined by and for this virtuosic saxophone quartet. For information, visit fpctyler.com/concerts or call (903) 597-6317.
Unite Leadership Conference, a training event for church, business and community leaders, will be at the Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. in Longview, from 6 to 9 p.m. Sep. 12. Speakers: John C. Maxwell, John Bevere, and comedian Mike Goodwin. Tickets are $35, $50, and $60. Visit belchercenter.ticketforce.com for information.
First Baptist Church, 209 E. South St. in Longview, presents “Women of First Fall Kickoff” at 6:30 p.m. Sep. 16. Guest: Melanie Roudkovski of LeTourneau University. For information, visit fbcl.org/ministries/women or call (903) 658-7145.
McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church Food Pantry is open 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the Fellowship Hall, 5758 Old Highway 135 North in Liberty City, for residents of Sabine ISD. Proof of residency is required. For information, call (903) 984-5622.