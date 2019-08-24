Marshall Full Gospel Holy Temple, 3949 W. Pinecrest Drive in Marshall, will continue its “Back to School Youth Explosion Weekend” through Sunday. A back to school prayer rally and school supply giveaway is 10 a.m. today at City Park. Services conducted by the youth will continue tonight at the church, with a special guest speaker. For more information, call (903) 927-2717.
Shady Grove CME Church, 6884 Blocker Road in Marshall, will have its homecoming service at 1 p.m. Sunday. The church’s revival will follow at 7 p.m. nightly through Wednesday. Guest: The Rev. Sylvester Allen, pastor of Mount Zion Spiritual Church in Marshall.
The Jefferson Church of Christ, 23552 Texas 49 West in Jefferson, will have gospel meetings Sunday through Wednesday, with Bro. J.J. Hendrix speaking on the subject, “Revive Us Again.” Service times are: 10 a.m. Sunday (Bible study), 10:45 a.m. Sunday (worship); and 7 p.m. Monday to Wednesday.
East Springfield Baptist Church, 5953 Nuthatcher Road in Gilmer, will have its homecoming service at 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest: The Rev. Lafayette Herndon of St. James Baptist Church in Longview.
Galilee Baptist Church, 415 Galilee Road in Hallsville, will have its homecoming day celebration at 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest: The Rev. Kevin Anthony of Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Longview. For information, call (903) 445-3729.
Shady Grove Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 7503 Blocker Road in Marshall, will have revival services at 7 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday. Guest: The Rev. Peggy Taylor of Lewis Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Longview. For information, call (903) 923-9563.
Jefferson Church of Christ, 23552 Hwy 49 W. in Jefferson, will have a gospel meeting at 7 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday. Guest: The Rev. J.J. Hendrix. For information, call (903) 665-8593.
Greater Zion Hill Baptist Church, 13064 CR 2214 N. in Tatum, will have revival services at 3 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Guest: The Rev. James Collins of St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Gladewater.
Willow Springs Baptist Church, 3708 W. Loop 281 in Longview,will have revival services at 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Monday speaker: The Rev. Jimmie Williams of First Community Missionary Baptist Church in Harleton. Tuesday speaker: The Rev. Tony Zinnah Jr. of Mount Hebron Missionary Bapist Church in Henderson. Wednesday speaker: The Rev. Ricky E. Lawson of Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Kilgore. For information, call (903) 759-5548.
The New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 172 TJ Taylor Ave. in Karnack, will have its revival at 7 p.m. nightly Monday through Thursday. Monday speaker: Associate Minister Roger Valentine. Tuesday-Thursday speaker: Bishop Rickey L. Moore Sr. The church will have its homecoming at 3 p.m. Sept. 1. Guest: The Rev. David Mitchell, pastor of Walnut Grove in Carthage.
Calvary Baptist Church, 4715 Tenneryville Road in Longview, will present Alex Nsengimana of Operation Christmas Child at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. East Texas families and churches have packed shoebox gifts for boys and girls around the world for Operation Christmas Child for over a decade. Nsengimana shares his life-changing experience of receiving a shoebox gift while in living in an orphanage in Rwanda. For information, call (903) 790-1290 or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ .
Macedonia United Methodist Church, on Macedonia Road in Jefferson, will have its annual revival at 7:30 p.m. nightly Wednesday through Friday at the church. Guest: The Rev. Derick Walker, pastor of Shady Grove Baptist Church in Diana. The church’s homecoming service will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1. Guest: The Rev. Chris Holt, pastor of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Jefferson.
Mims Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 663 CR 3133 in Marshall, will have its homecoming service at 3 p.m. Sep. 1; revival services at 7 p.m. Sep. 2-4. Guest: The Rev. A. Leon Hicks of Crossroads Baptist Church in DeBerry For information, call (903) 938-6853.
St. Paul Baptist Church, 3001 Karnack Highway in Marshall, will present “Love Musical” featuring The Chariots of Fire Singers of Keithville, Louisiana, and guest choirs at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. For more information, call (903) 938-3213 or (903) 930-6727.
Theology on Tap, Oil Horse Brewing Co., a microbrewery at 101 W. Tyler St. in downtown Longview, will meet at 6 p.m. Sep. 3 to discuss “Mental Illness.” This group of mostly 30-something ministers meets the first Tuesday of each month to tap into a way to talk about religion away from the confines of a church.
Unite Leadership Conference, a training event for church, business and community leaders, will be at the Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. in Longview, from 6 to 9 p.m. Sep. 12. Speakers: John C. Maxwell, John Bevere, and comedian Mike Goodwin. Tickets are $35, $50, and $60. Visit belchercenter.ticketforce.com for information.
McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church Food Pantry is open 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the Fellowship Hall, 5758 Old Highway 135 North in Liberty City, for residents of Sabine ISD. Proof of residency is required. For information, call (903) 984-5622.